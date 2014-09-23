advertisement
Someone Strapped A GoPro To A Falcon And Recorded A Stunning, Mid-Air Crow Hunt

By Jennifer Miller1 minute Read

As long as there are mysteries in the universe–What does it feel like to soar like a bird? What’s really going on inside that dishwasher?–humans will seek the answer via GoPro. We’ve already experienced both of these. We’ve even been inside the chomping jaws of a grizzly.

Now Project Alpha has taken us on the hunt. This minute-long video is the result of strapping a GoPro onto a falcon and watching it stalk crows through bleak, wintry skies. It takes less time for the bird to take down its prey than you’d have to wait for a burger at McDonald’s. But the dogged effort required is extraordinary. It’ll make you appreciate the wonder of nature and avian engineering (and that glorious human invention, the supermarket).


