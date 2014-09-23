These Are Photos Of Puppies Learning To Swim. That Is All

Seth Casteel’s underwater puppies are the perfect portrait subjects: Full of personality, snuggle-worthy, and (literally) ready to play ball.

In his latest photo series they learn to swim, wide-eyed, nose to camera, while we watch at close range. As young as six weeks and as old as six months, the baby pooches follow Casteel’s rubbery toys while we follow their frantic paddling, trails of bubbles in their wake.

Casteel, a “lifestyle pet photographer,” has built a career around his 2007 decision to shoot higher-quality pictures of dogs at a local pet shelter, in the hopes of increasing the shelter’s adoption rate. His book, Underwater Dogs, became a New York Times bestseller.

He published Underwater Puppies, the “prequel” to Underwater Dogs, earlier this month.