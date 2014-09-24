5 Ways To Stay Motivated Even When You Really, Really Don’t Want To

Motivation burns hot at some points during a career, and runs like molasses uphill at others.

When the occasional case of demotivation turns into a real problem of suffering work, weeks of disengagement, and listlessly staring at your to-do list, it’s time to shake things up. Here are a few ideas to get started:

Not everyone loves what they do. It might even be safe to assume that most of us aren’t doing jobs that make us leap out of bed trailing rainbows of purpose. But somehow, we’ve had the “Do what you love” mantra setting such a high bar that a daily grind ends in a grinding stop.

Blinkist cofounder Sebastian Klein sums up the “passion trap”:

People with the passion mindset ask “What do I really want?” which breeds an obsession with whether or not a job is “right” for them. They become minutely aware of everything they dislike about their work and their job satisfaction and happiness plummets.

Should you pursuing a passion that brings an amazing socially conscious businesses into the world? Of course. But settling for nothing less that what you absolutely love is a great way to burn out.

Looking around at all of your peers doing it better, faster, and more special-snowflake-awesome than you is discouraging. If you’ve forgotten what sets you apart, it’s time to reevaluate. Leadership coach Lolly Daskal suggests asking yourself these questions: