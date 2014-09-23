advertisement
Taco Bell Let Me Design a New Taco (and Immediately Regretted It).

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Taco Bell opened the doors to its Innovation Kitchen to Fast Company writer Mark Wilson and he wasted no time abusing the privilege by creating a brand new taco called The Piñata. Will it make the final menu? Watch and see.

