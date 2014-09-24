“Dynamic Pins” And The Ongoing Quest For Less Sucky Air Travel

Is it the expense? The lengthy security checks? The lack of leg and lap room? Or maybe it’s the delays. Reclined seats! For some, the agita starts before the bags are even packed–in the planning phase. And that can be true for pleasure trips, too.

“As a consumer, I was frustrated with the whole experience,” says Stephen Gotlieb, cofounder and CEO of Pintrips. Back when he was studying at UC Berkeley, the Belgian native remembers trying to book a trip for his parents to visit. The time difference between California and his parents’ home in Israel was a particular pain point. “I would do research during the day,” Gotlieb explained, but by the time they would see his suggestions for flights, it would be the next day, and often the information on pricing would have changed. “It was a disaster,” says Gotlieb.

Stephen Gotlieb

Thanks to a “very entrepreneurial” MBA program, Gotlieb was able to turn his frustration into a business plan. Actually, says Gotlieb, who began his career as a structural engineer, “I was playing with a couple of ideas.” The one that stuck and would serve as his student project over four years ago, was a nascent version of Pintrips–then called Flytracks. Initially it was built to keep track of air fares, but by the time it launched in private beta two years ago, Pintrips was aggregating flight information from multiple carriers and other price comparison platforms in real time.

Collaboration and personalization were key to the evolution of Pintrips, says Gotlieb. As he recalls from trying to plan his own family trips, it was important to have one place that pulled all potential selections together so multiple travelers could compare notes and pick the most convenient and cost-effective flight for all. He wasn’t alone. Gotlieb says Expedia veteran and Pintrips founding team member Timothy O’Neil-Dunne was dealing with price and personalization challenges “for the past decade.”

While there’s no shortage of super-sized comparison platforms like Priceline, Hotwire, and Kayak, the newest players in the space have honed their focus to compete with the establishment. Take Hipmunk, which aims to eliminate (some of) the agony of flying by displaying search results in order of number of hours spent in the air and on layovers and the number of stops. Or Stayful, the site which lets you bid for boutique hotel rooms a la eBay.

Yet none of the newbies has truly solved how to deliver results to your queries that are both personalized and predictive. Gotlieb says Pintrips is getting closer. The platform currently partners with a full complement of airlines from American to Virgin, as well as Orbitz and Expedia, among others. And Pintrips just announced a partnership with Skyscanner, an international travel search engine in more than 40 markets, 30 languages and 70 currencies. Analyzing Pintrips’ user data revealed that members plan between five to six trips per year and spend time scouring an average of six sites to comparison shop.