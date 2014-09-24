What’s Really Standing In The Way Of Reaching Your Dreams

“Follow Your Dreams” might be the most well-worn piece of advice in our culture.

Inspirational movies allow us to watch people achieve their goals and overcome obstacles because of their strong desire to succeed and the strength of their will, and we believe that it can happen for us too.

This focus on dreams is not completely misplaced. It is important for everyone to have a big-picture goal that guides their actions. It might be a dream for the ideal job, or perhaps something deeply personal. People can derive energy, focus, and a sense of meaning and purpose from having significant goals that they strive to achieve.

That said, a pure focus on the dream is actually likely to end in failure. That’s because obstacles cannot be overcome just through a commitment to the goal.

It’s important to analyze what that inner voice that talks you out of making changes by giving you all of the reasons why you might fail is saying. You often use those reasons as excuses not to pursue your dreams.

Instead, you need to take all of the obstacles you find and plan for them. The obstacles that will block you from achieving your goals will be there whether you are ready for them or not. The more time that you spend planning for the things that will go wrong, the less likely that the obstacles that appear will derail you.

There are two types of obstacles that you need to plan for: