What’s Happening At Today’s Climate Protests On Wall Street

UPDATE Arrests began in earnest at dusk after police ordered protesters to disperse. The NYPD filled up two large buses and an arrest van with 60 to 80 zip-cuffed protesters who had been sitting in the middle of Broadway next to Wall Street. I lost count after 45–likely because I was too busy tweeting on my phone about the arrest of a polar bear, a.k.a. the Center for Biological Diversity’s Peter Galvin, I had interviewed earlier.

“Corporations have essentially taken over the government; it’s the big companies on Wall Street. So I decided I’m leaving the Arctic, and I’m going right to where the decisions are actually being made,” Galvin had told me in character. Galvin (the human version) added that he didn’t plan on leaving the protest until he was arrested or dispersed.

UPDATE Renowned activist, puppeteer, and writer David Solnit (brother of Rebecca Solnit) traveled 3,000 miles in his pick-up truck from the Bay Area to participate in the Wall Street sit-in. “Every successful movement needs two things: One is numbers,” he said. “But they also need to put their bodies on the line and create a crisis, which is what folks are doing here today.”



UPDATE After 3 p.m., NYPD officers pepper-sprayed a smaller group of protesters that approached the Wall Street barricades directly. Anthony Robledo, a 25-year-old activist from Queens, was sprayed on the right side of his face. “When we were attempting to go onto Wall Street, the police wouldn’t let us–the police were pushing us back, and we were pushing forward,” he said. “The police freaked out and they ended up pepper-spraying everyone in front of the barricades. They got about 10 people.”

