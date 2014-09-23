Talko Wants To Reinvent The Phone Call From Scratch

A quarter century ago, Ray Ozzie invented Lotus Notes, a pioneering piece of workgroup software which did as much as any other single product to popularize the idea that computers were useful tools for teams that wanted to collaborate on projects. More recently, Ozzie was responsible for Groove, an interesting take on collaboration which ended up being acquired by Microsoft, where Ozzie (briefly) succeeded Bill Gates himself as the company’s chief software architect.

Ray Ozzie

When Ozzie left Microsoft in 2010, it shouldn’t have shocked anyone that he ended up starting yet another startup devoted to rethinking how teams can work together. His new company and product are called Talko, and they’re launching today. I got a sneak peek from Matt Pope, one of Ozzie’s cofounders.

Talko is the first thing Ozzie has been involved with that’s a product of the highly mobile smartphone age rather than the more deskbound PC-centric era which preceded it. And as its name hints, it’s about the phone part of smartphones. Pope says that the company’s goal is nothing less than to reimagine the phone call as it might be if it had never existed until today.

Why focus in on the spoken word? Pope says that text-based collaboration is less humane than voice, and more open to misinterpretation. “Even though we’re saying more, we’re actually connecting as human beings less,” he contends.





Unlike many collaboration tools, Talko is designed to be useful for personal projects as well as business purposes. “We just believe there should be no bifurcation in the tools we use in life and in work,” says Pope. It’s mostly an iPhone app with a little bit of web functionality, but an Android edition is in the works, as is a full-blown web client for use on Windows PCs and Macs.

The interface is built around teams–groups of people who might be work colleagues responsible for a particular project, or family members. You can select a team, and immediately call everyone in it en masse.

That’s where Talko departs from phone calls as we know them. You can choose to have your Talko call ring everyone in a team, for a real-time spoken conversation that’s like an outbound conference call. But you can also decide to simply record audio which other team members can check out at their own pace, and then respond to with their own recorded comments. A call that starts out live can continue on with recorded audio; one that begins with recordings can segue into a live conversation.