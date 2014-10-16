November 2014: The Recommender

“It’s a home-security device with an HD video camera and sensors to track motion, air quality, temperature, sound, vibration, and activity. And it’s controlled from your phone.”

2. Jon Housman

CEO, Ora.tv

“This book series is great bedside reading. It’s miles away from whatever might be happening at work, and it’s creatively sti­m­ulating, seeing as each story exists in its own ‘universe.’ ”

3. Dave Karger

Chief correspondent, Fandango

“I grew up on ’80s New Wave, and this up-and-coming South African singer and multi-instrumentalist (real name: Jean-Philip Grobler) instantly transports me back while still sounding current. Just try to listen to a track like ‘Wait For Love’ without smiling.”

4. Danielle Snyder

Cofounder, Dannijo