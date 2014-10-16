November 2014: The Recommender

1. Egypt Sherrod
Host of HGTV’s Property Virgins
Canary
“It’s a home-security device with an HD video camera and sensors to track motion, air quality, temperature, sound, vibration, and activity. And it’s controlled from your phone.”
2. Jon Housman
CEO, Ora.tv
The Year’s Best Science Fiction: 2014
“This book series is great bedside reading. It’s miles away from whatever might be happening at work, and it’s creatively stimulating, seeing as each story exists in its own ‘universe.’ ”
3. Dave Karger
Chief correspondent, Fandango
When the Night, by St. Lucia
“I grew up on ’80s New Wave, and this up-and-coming South African singer and multi-instrumentalist (real name: Jean-Philip Grobler) instantly transports me back while still sounding current. Just try to listen to a track like ‘Wait For Love’ without smiling.”
4. Danielle Snyder
Cofounder, Dannijo
Headspace
“With its 10-minute guided meditations, this app makes meditating more manageable and easier to fit into your schedule. Sometimes when I’ve had a tough day I listen to it on my ride home from work.”
5. Paul Montoy-Wilson
Product manager, Yahoo Aviate
Flowdock
“This amazing, free chat tool has become one of my favorite productivity apps. It helps our team be transparent and easily collaborate so that we can keep everyone up to date on our progress.”
6. Reshma Saujani
Founder and CEO, Girls Who Code
Sweetgreen
“I’m addicted to this chain’s salads. I keep trying to game the line and get there at just the right time, but I haven’t perfected it.”