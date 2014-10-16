The Hottest Startups Have One Thing In Common: Our Faces

You may think of Facebook as a community, a news feed, or even a force for change, but it’s really something far simpler: a photography company. Facebook processes more than 350 million photos every day, far more than Kodak or Polaroid ever developed in 24 hours. Photos drive most of its engagement and advertising. And despite the dreary fate of those onetime photo giants, calling something “a photo company” now is hardly an insult. Of the approximately 50 tech startups of the past decade to be valued at more than $1 billion, at least nine–Facebook, Twitter, Whats­App, Dropbox , Pinterest, Airbnb , Snapchat , Instagram, and Tumblr–have photos at the core of their businesses. We are in a photo economy.

It was a natural progression. Digi­tal cameras made photography an in­stant experience, the iPhone put a great camera in everyone’s pocket, and social networks turned images into mass communication. It turns out that we really, really like sharing our snapshots. It also turns out that advertisers get this. In the last couple of years, they have transformed their online businesses by moving ads from the wasteland of online banners into the photos in our social feeds–to great annoyance, perhaps, but also to great effect.

Last November, for example, Instagram launched a program allowing brands to insert sponsored photos into users’ feeds. Engagement on non- sponsored photos from the same brands has increased, with some brands seeing a 50%-70% increase in likes in the days following an ad. That means that users saw an ad and then actually went hunting for more. Taco Bell increased its follower count on In­stagram by 45% during the period when it promoted its new breakfast menu with images of people enjoying waffle tacos. Last March, Instagram made a reported $40 million advertising deal with the marketing giant Omnicom.

Facebook saw this coming. Its conviction led it to acquire Instagram for $1 billion and the messaging service WhatsApp (which couriers about 700 million photos every day) for $19 billion. It even offered $3 billion for ephemeral- photo app Snapchat, although Snapchat rebuffed its offer. Almost every piece of data suggests that Facebook is on the right track. Marketing company Hubspot ran an analysis and found that Facebook photos generated 104% more comments than text-based updates. Another analysis, this one by social media analytic firm Socialbakers, found that 90% of the most engaged-with posts on Facebook were photos.





Photography is now a crowded market, with entrepreneurs trying everything from niche social networks to printing your face on a pillow. But if current trends are any indication, the big money will shift to three categories of S’s (and “Selfie” isn’t one)–storytelling, shopping, and storage.

Photography’s storytelling potential, with the quick pics of Instagram and Snapchat, is in its early stages. The app Storehouse is a step toward something more, enabling long and beautiful visual essays. Digg creator and VC Kevin Rose, meanwhile, recently unveiled a new app called Tiiny. It displays photos only as thumbnails in a grid, and they disappear after a day, which he’s betting will encourage people to post photos more often than they do in other apps.



Photo Fail! Wayne Fan, cofounder of now-dead Everpix, explains why it’s hard out there for an app. “Everpix set out to organize photos, but to the consumer that’s like selling them a filing cabinet. We can say, ‘This is the best filing cabinet there is.’ But it’s still a fucking file cabinet. So the pitch became, ‘We have this entire archive, and we can tell your whole life story back to you.’ “We had about 55,000 users, and 12% subscribed. But each user uploaded, on average, 7,000 photos. It cost us $30,000 a month to host them, which made it hard to keep growing quickly. We were a tiny startup getting 1.5 million photos a day! “We got meetings with top VC firms, but some just said, ‘We don’t think photos can be a billion-dollar business.’ I didn’t want to build a billion-dollar business. I wanted to build a product people would pay for and to be profitable. But in Silicon Valley, unless you hit a million users first, that’s just not the model. We were in talks with Path about an acquisition. The deal fell through, and we ran out of money last November.”

But of course, we’ll always take more photos than we post. That’s where storage comes in. Photos are one reason why, this summer, Dropbox increased storage capacity to 1 TB for $10 a month–competing against Google Drive, Box, and others to be the continued home of your excess vacation photos. And in May, former Apple executive Tim Bucher debuted a $299 device called Lyve Home that collects and stores all the photos and videos across your devices and makes them easily accessible. But storage is a double-edged sword, as startups like Everpix discovered: hosting costs can outrun revenue, a battle all photo-based firms must contend with.