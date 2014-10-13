Can A Bike Be Designed For A Specific City? This One Is

“Our goal was to give Seattle commuters a choice,” says Roger Jackson, a Teague creative director. “We had to challenge the car for security, safety, and convenience.” The bike will be sold nationwide in 2015.

The Key features

1. A belt drive, instead of an oiled chain, makes the bike cleaner.

2. Rubber-bristled fender brushes sweep water off the tires rather than just block the spray.

3. Electric-powered pedal assist turns on automatically to help riders tackle Seattle’s notoriously steep hills.

4. Lights illuminate when the bike starts to move and brighten as the sky darkens.