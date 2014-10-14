The World’s Largest See-Through Couch

When you sit on this giant plastic couch, you are celebrating the triumph of humanity. Or at least, that’s what designer Philippe Starck seems to be getting at, as he continues exploring plastic’s living room potential. In 1999, he made the La Marie chair, which at the time was called the world’s first transparent chair formed from one polycarbonate mold. Now he’s created the Uncle Jack Sofa, the largest product of its kind. “I have always loved to work with plastic, as it is a reflection of human intelligence,” says the superstar designer, who also produces iconic provocations like lamps with guns for bases. “Men have not created stone or wood, but plastic is the result of human creativity.”