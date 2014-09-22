Take A Virtual Tour Of Chrysler’s New 5-Million-Square-Foot Factory

The rise in consumer demand to know where everything from the food on their plate to the boots on their feet come from has over the past number of years provided marketers with an array of storytelling opportunities. We’ve seen farmers, designers, and more come out of the woodwork to star in brand campaigns aimed at tapping into this endless appetite for authenticity.





To help launch the latest incarnation of Chrysler’s 200 sedan, the brand agency Wieden + Kennedy Portland have created an interactive experience aimed to give you an inside look at how the automotive sausage is made. The site takes viewers inside the company’s new $1 billion, 5-million-square-foot Sterling Heights Assembly Plant (SHAP) in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

Using Google Maps Business View (basically a Street View for company tours), with 360-degree interactive films and photography, the site is an accessible and interesting peek behind the carmaker’s process. Highlights include the “Butterfly” assembly system, the paint shop, how lasers seal each edge of the roof with one long weld, and a look at the more than 1,000 robots working in the body shop.

When so much of car marketing is based on manufactured stories, it’s a welcome sight to see a great story based in manufacturing.