How Women In Tech Are Changing The Game

Women in the fields of STEM have used both formal and informal systems to support each other in their careers, entrepreneurship, and educational goals. But how far women’s networking can go in helping to change the game is yet to come.

Technology has become not only a discipline and a job field but a dream that draws talent toward it. Shaherose Charania was born in Canada and studied business and technology at the University of Western Ontario. In 2005, she took a leap of faith that would change her life. A friend sold her on the idea of going to Silicon Valley. She had a job interview but didn’t get the job. Nonetheless, she was so entranced with the energy and vision there that she went to her bank, took out a line of credit, and moved to technology’s Promised Land, the place where Google was growing and Facebook was taking off.

But things weren’t quite what Charania expected. “I arrived here and noticed–it’s weird, but I was the only girl in the room. I started to get to know a lot of investors, and they were funding their friends from college, their guy friends from their dorm rooms.”

At the same time, she was watching female entrepreneurs in emerging economies become more educated and sophisticated and gain access to capital through microloans. As they were continuing to grow in power and develop bigger businesses, the role of women was truly changing in these markets, but “they wouldn’t find role models when they looked to the West. Which led to the start of Women 2.0.”

“A friend of mine was working at Facebook (before I could even get an account!) and hosting networking events for young entrepreneurs,” said Charania. “Again, I was the only girl. At the third [gathering], he said, ‘I know these two other girls I went to college with who are really into tech. They want to start a company; you should meet,’ and I was like, ‘Really? You wanted us to meet because we’re girls?’”

There are a variety of ways that women give back to other women. Some, like Charania, start networking organizations; others, including venture capitalist Heidi Roizen, mentor informally. Roizen also teaches at Stanford University, a nexus of tech entrepreneurship, bringing women into an inner circle of future business leaders.