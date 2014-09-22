Watch The Evolution Of The iPhone From The Original To The 6 In One GIF

The iPhone 6 is already in the palms of many of the people reading this right now, who are following these words on a satisfyingly large screen, setting off a thin and lightweight body almost like air in the hands. The new phone is a technological marvel–and, as this GIF makes clear, it’s merely the latest in the evolution of a technological marvel that began in the summer of 2007.





Seven years in, the original iPhone–with its small screen, pixelated display, and .46 inch thickness–looks like an antique compared to what would come. The 3G, which followed, left early adopters drooling over the possibility of faster connectivity, a sleeker silhouette, and more dramatic coloring. By the time the iPhone 4 was released, meanwhile, the device started to take its more definitive shape: thinner and boxier at the same time, like a little robot sidekick that sits in the palm of your hand. The iPhone 5 offered a taller and thinner-still variation on the handset, and the device design culminates now with the iPhone 6, which is barely half the thickness of the original device at .27 inches, maintaining the “thinner is better” mindset of the 5 while returning to the satisfying curves of the original iPhone. In a few seconds, the GIF makes for an interesting trip down memory lane with these devices that, let’s face it, we’ve probably spent more time staring at in the past seven years than we have the faces of many of our loved ones.