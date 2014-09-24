3 Tricks For Reaping The Benefits Of Change

Organizations face a constant barrage of change, whether they’re grappling with shape-shifting technology, avalanches of data, or the relentless demands of global integration. It’s no wonder that this constant fire drill makes it difficult for even the most forward-thinking companies to manage the constant pace of change, let alone think strategically about it.

Yet, being able to anticipate and make the most of these disruptions is what distinguishes market leaders from laggards. How do organizations compete–and even thrive–in a world where the business of business keeps shifting? How do you make change work, when the work keeps changing?

To find out, the IBM Institute of Business Value recently conducted its second Making Change Work study, interviewing nearly 1,400 professionals in 48 countries to determine how organizations view the specific challenges of today’s business climate and pinpoint those companies with the capabilities to stay ahead of and harness these forces.

We learned that the organizations that make the most of disruption are embracing three critical building blocks:

Why do most companies struggle to manage change successfully? Because they don’t cultivate a change-centric culture.

Change has to start at the top, and it needs to include the entire organization. The study found that leading organizations embrace three ways of accomplishing this:

Role modeling Engaging employees Empowering new internal change leaders

Whether it is top or middle management, change must become a personal responsibility. Change-leadership activities and skill building need to be included in personal goals. We found that 64% of leading companies hold their managers accountable for managing change, compared with only 49% in the rest of organizations.