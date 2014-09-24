7 Benefits Of Hiring New Talent Over Experienced Pros

More than 1.6 million students will graduate college with a bachelor’s degree by the end of this year reports the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) .

That’s a lot of new and ambitious talent to choose from, and great news for employers.

While hiring recent grads comes with pitfalls like lengthier onboarding and some additional handholding, the benefits are aplenty, and recent graduates should be strongly considered as a new and fresh batch of future leaders.

It’s time to bring on new pros in your company, and here are some reasons why:

Inevitable and annoying, office politics are not fun to deal with. Newer professionals haven’t been in the workforce long enough to know this even exists. They aren’t tainted by true or false rumors, they are not a part of any one group within the office, and they offer a non-judgmental perspective of everyone on the team.

Getting the chance to mold a new professional rather than training them to adjust or completely discard pre-conceived habits and notions is powerful.

Similar to hiring within, employers are able to continue to foster their own culture and develop their employees the way that works well for them. Hiring someone outside the organization can greatly undermine those efforts, but new professionals can easily meld to the culture and quickly build the skills the company needs.