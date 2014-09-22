If Scary PSAs Won’t Do It, Maybe This Adorable Puppy Will Stop You From Drinking And Driving

We’re all used to the various attempts to scare people out of drinking and driving, typically by bluntly illustrating the possible gruesome outcomes.





However, to help celebrate Anheuser-Busch’s Global Be(er) Responsible Day the brand with agency Momentum Worldwide has gone in a different direction. With a puppy. Because if potential death and incarceration won’t discourage you, maybe that little face–JUST LOOK AT THAT FACE–will. Bud’s had some success with the help of yellow lab pups before–remember “Puppy Love”?–so it makes sense to try it again here. Also, y’know, PUPPY.