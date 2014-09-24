The One Thing That’s Probably Missing From Your PowerPoint Presentations

A picture might actually be worth 1,000 words (or more). The decision-making parts of our brains evolved long before written language, which means that trying to persuade people with bullet points on a slide is going to be an uphill battle. You need visuals.

But what kind of visuals?

Corporate Visions, a company that helps other companies improve sales, recently partnered with Zakary Tormala, a professor at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, to figure this out.

They had hundreds of people watch a narrated video. The audio portion was the same for all versions, but some people saw a standard PowerPoint presentation, with bullet points and stock photography. Others heard the same message in the so-called “Zen” condition: a popular PowerPoint technique involving one big metaphorical image per slide with just a few words.

Others heard the message accompanied by “whiteboard visuals,” defined as pictures that “an average human being could draw with a whiteboard marker,” says Tim Riesterer, Corporate Visions’ chief strategy and marketing officer.

After, participants were tested on how much they recalled and, in some versions of the experiment, whether they’d be likely to share the information with someone else.

In all cases, the whiteboard visuals won, hands down.