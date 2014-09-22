Miguel Cotto And Oscar De La Hoya Meet An Even Stronger Fighter In This Hard-Hitting Short

We’re used to hearing and talking about sports in terms of life and death. This team got killed. This team fights in the tenches. This guy really battled for the win. That game went into sudden death.





This new short doc by breast cancer organization Susan G. Komen and agency JWT Puerto Rico, brings the stakes of sport into perspective with the help of boxing legends Miguel Cotto And Oscar de la Hoya in this short doc called “The Greatest Fight.” It starts off like something out of 30 for 30, the dramatic music, the B-roll playing over an athlete Q&A, the boxers interviewed in a darkened ring. But it turns out the interviewer has an inspiring story of her own. The script gets flipped and the boxers start asking Iris Rodriguez about her fight with breast cancer.





It’s a good story and a nicely performed switch, from using life and death metaphors to describe the struggles of sport, to a cancer survivor using sports metaphors to talk about her own fight against a deadly disease.