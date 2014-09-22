Test-Rifting The Oculus Crescent Bay VR Headset

I look over a gothic cityscape from atop a tall building, a bridge and a billboard are behind me and cars go by a dizzying distance below. Then I’m an explorer on an alien world, trying to communicate with a wide-eyed alien that has two thumbs per hand. But it’s standing in a museum and seeing a towering T-rex coming toward me when I really feel it–the creators of Oculus Rift call this sense of being lost in the experience “presence.”

Oculus Rift’s new Crescent Bay headset prototype, unveiled this weekend at the company’s Oculus Connect conference, shows that mainstream virtual experiences are almost a reality.

“The most important moment of my life in VR was when I saw this kind of quality experience. It was the time where I knew VR was finally going to work. Not just for me, but for everybody,” says Brendan Iribe, CEO of Oculus. “That switch flipped in the back of my head that said you really are there in this virtual space.”

The Oculus Crescent Bay headset prototype

Crescent Bay is one iteration above the tens of thousands of Developer Kit 2 versions the Oculus Rift has been sending out since July. The changes are incremental, but add up. Oculus wouldn’t share any specs about the screen that is being used, which is made by Samsung. But Epic Games, which made the last part of the demo, confirmed it was running at 90 frames per second. That is triple the number of images per second that television shows are filmed in.

Three-dimensional audio has been integrated into the headset, adding directionality to the sound effects. And despite the addition of over-the-ear headphones, the head mount is lighter and has a more comfortable shape.

The camera capturing my movement sees a larger volume, which means the imaginary boundary where the camera stops working is much bigger than before. This allows me to move around the virtual space, walking for several feet in any direction, as well as stretching low to the ground. This freedom of movement inside the digital world seen through the headset makes it feel like a real place.

“The quality of the experience is good enough that it could ship as a product and we wouldn’t be ashamed of it, but there is still a lot of last-minute tweaking that needs to go on,” Oculus founder Palmer Luckey tells Fast Company. “The optics are not final, the ergonomics still have some issues, but overall it is getting very close.”