Infographic: This Is A Map Of Everywhere Liam Neeson Has Killed People In Movies

Liam Neeson spent the better part of his career flitting between outsize heroes and villains, mushy romantic roles, and dramatic real-life characters like Oskar Schindler and Alfred Kinsey. At some point in the past decade, however, he’s transformed into a stone-cold killing machine–and the studio behind his latest opus knows where the bodies are buried.

Because the film is called A Walk Among The Tombstones, U.K. distributor eONe is taking us, potential viewers, on just such a stroll through the international mausoleum of Hurricane Neeson’s victims. The company has released a kill-map that plots out the location of each blood-letting, and how many perished in the Neeson-attack. There’s even a key to show how the deed was done, whether it’s “thrown from a helicopter” or “head slammed in a car door.” Amazingly, the kill count from the two films in the Taken series represents more carnage than all the tall drink of water’s other movies. The takeaway here is that Neeson definitely hates sex traffickers more than he does battle droids, nazis, and wolves.





