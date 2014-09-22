Watch Live: Apple CEO Tim Cook Speaks At Climate Week NYC

Today at noon ET, Apple CEO Tim Cook will address Climate Week NYC , a yearly gathering on environmental sustainability. This will be Cook’s first speech at the conference, where executives from Ikea and Bloomberg are also slated to appear.

The international conference brings representatives from business, government, and civil society together to encourage innovation aimed at mitigating climate change. According to 9to5Mac, this appearance coincides with other efforts by Apple and Cook to highlight sustainability– including converting all of Apple’s data centers to be 100% dependent on renewable energy.

Watch the live stream below.