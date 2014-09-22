Why I Went From Queasy To Hopeful At MIT’s Breast Pump Hackathon

Rachel Achituv, a 34-year old mother of two, was explaining how scary and confusing it was to get her baby to suckle on her breast very soon after she gave birth. “You have to teach a baby to nurse with its whole mouth,” she told me. “If the baby sucks very hard with the very front of its mouth right at the point of the nipple, it can cause cracking and bleeding.” (That’s how babies suck on bottles and pacifiers.)

At this point, I felt a strong compulsion to leave the MIT Media Lab immediately and tell my editor that I might not have the psychological fortitude to write this story. But I stayed on, because I realize that my reaction encapsulates why breast pump technology is so ineffective. Many are uncomfortable or embarrassed by the very thought of breastfeeding, and we need to get past that to fully engage in the effort to make it better. The MIT hackathon was meant to tackle this problem by creating a critical mass of people–engineers, designers, health care specialists, and breast pump users–who care enough to radically reimagine it.

At the hackathon, the atmosphere was warm, friendly, and full of babies. Over coffee and pastries, moms breastfed babies while discussing their business ventures, toddlers played with the tassels on my purse, engineers inquired about what exactly made the breast pump so atrocious, and dads described how helpless they felt in the face of their wives’ pumping woes.

Tom Schaus was one such new father. As an engineer and MD, Schaus sees the breast pump as a mechanical failure. “Existing breast pump solutions are ludicrously bad,” he tells me, describing the experiences he and his wife had feeding their little boy. Current breast pump technology simply attaches a cup to the breast and uses pressure to suck out milk; babies, on the other hand, roll their tongues back and forth to massage milk from the breast while sucking. “It really shouldn’t be described as sucking at all–it’s more like milking,” Schaus says. “As far as I can tell there isn’t any pump on the market that actually mimics the way babies consume breast milk.”

The poor mechanics of the breast pump make extracting milk hugely inefficient. Achituv says it takes her baby five minutes to consume the milk in each breast while breastfeeding; pumping takes 15 minute on each breast. While mechanics are certainly part of the problem–Achituv says it took her months to find a flange, or breast pump cup, that felt comfortable–the other part is psychological. Physical contact with a baby stimulates hormonal and neurological processes that encourage swift, smooth milk flow. Mothers are encouraged to look at baby pictures or listen to baby noises while pumping, but this cannot approximate the effectiveness of breastfeeding. “It is so painful to work so hard for so long, only to come up with a few ounces of milk,” says Achituv. “You worry that you will not have enough milk to nourish your child and, ironically, that stress makes you produce even less milk.”





Often, you have to do it in the bathroom, which is gross.

Then there’s the problem of where you pump milk. The breast pump is a large noisy piece of electrical equipment that can be very hard to wield. While companies are beginning to offer employee lactation rooms, most women still struggle to find the space and the privacy to pump. “Often, you have to do it in the bathroom, which is gross,” Bianca Leigh, a young mom at the hackathon told me. “You have to set all your equipment out by the sink, then you have to worry that your breasts will be exposed if your boss or colleagues walk in.” Her husband, standing next to her, points out that electric breast pumps are expensive, but the cheaper, manual option is even harder to use. Many women who cannot afford more costly pumps often give up pumping altogether, turning instead to feeding their babies with formula milk.