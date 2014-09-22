Reporter Quits Her Job On Live TV To Focus On Legalizing Pot In Alaska

We’ve seen some notable entries in the “How to Quit Your Job” category in recent times: There’s been interpretive dancing , marching bands , and even a Super Bowl commercial. But somehow none of the above can touch KTVA reporter Charlo Greene’s epic mic drop.

During a live segment about voting for easier marijuana access, Greene outed herself as the owner of the Alaska Cannabis Club, stating “[I] will be dedicating all of my energy for fighting for freedom and fairness, which begins with legalizing marijuana here in Alaska.”

But she didn’t stop there: In a TV moment for the ages, Greene went on to say, “And as for this job, well, not that I have a choice, but, fuck it. I quit.”

Mic. Dropped. So. Hard.

KTVA issued an apology to viewers via Twitter stating that “The employee has been terminated.”:

Pretty sure she beat you to the punch there with the whole “Fuck it–I quit” part, KTVA.

Greene has started an Indiegogo campaign for the Alaska Cannabis Club, and also uploaded a video explaining why she quit: