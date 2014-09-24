5 Ways Rent The Runway’s CTO Turns Data Into Beauty

Customers use Rent the Runway to pick out designer dresses and have them delivered in time for a special event. Then they send the dresses back to be dry-cleaned and sent to the next customer in line. The company tells customers to think of its service as a best friend with a well-stocked closet.

Behind the scenes, custom software and precision logistics make matching customers with outfits and getting them delivered in time as much a science as an art, says Rent the Runway CTO Camille Fournier.

“We are very much a data-driven company,” she says. “We measure everything here.”

Building risk management and other software tools for Goldman Sachs helped prepare her for this role, which has included building inventory software to minimize the time expensive dresses spend sitting in its warehouses while leaving enough margins to make sure customers get the outfits they want, when they want them.

“Our goal is to create a brain inside of our warehouse that really understands our current inventory status [and] our future demand,” she says.

Here are five ways Rent The Runways is using data to make business decisions.

Custom shipping software decides when there’s time to save money by having a customer send a dress back via ground delivery versus when it needs to travel by next-day air. “We want to be aggressive–we just don’t want to be too aggressive with how we model our inventory,” says Fournier. “We need to know lots of information about how many we have, how many reservations we have for when and we also want to maximize the return on investment we get from our inventory.”