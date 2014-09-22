Can Longform Become A Netflix For Journalism?

If you consider yourself a reader, you’ve probably heard the web is destroying your ability to focus and financially crippling the people that write for you. But Aaron Lammer, cofounder and editor of Longform , thinks it doesn’t have to be that way.

“This is a golden age for writing on the web,” says Lammer. “There are more publishers than there ever were, more people writing, more great stuff than there’s ever been.”

The problem, he says, is the awful UX of reading on the web today–which in turn creates a cascading effect of broken feedback loops and ill-adapted business models. Lammer and his cofounder Max Linsky hope to change all that, starting with their new Longform for iOS app, released last week to coincide with iOS 8.

What’s fascinating about Longform isn’t its success–people have always loved to read–but how it went from a fairly simple website to an ambitious world-changing platform by nothing more than user feedback. No abstract theories about “the way we read” or big-name partnerships or new devices. Just the simple power of going iteratively from MVP to a product people want, a concept that seems particularly difficult to grasp for the rest of the top-down world of editorial publishing.

“We know people want to read this stuff, but many of them gravitate to books on the Kindle, since it’s so simple,” he says. “The idea of having a rich media diet drawn from the web is just too hard for many people.”

If you love an article, the most consistent thing you’ll like next is whatever that writer publishes.

This was the observation that launched Longform in 2010, as a web-based curation service. Lammer and his cofounders would post three or four high-quality, in-depth articles from around the web that day. “The first year was: How does one operate a professional website?” says Lammer. Meanwhile, they were getting flooded with emails from enthusiastic daily users with all sorts of product suggestions. More gaming content! More international writers!

“Knowing these people were committed, it gave us a blank check: What else can we do for the user? What else would they like?”