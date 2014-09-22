The Priceline Of Pot Finds Marijuana That Fits Any Budget

Attention, stoners on a budget: A startup that hails itself as the “Priceline of pot” can help you find nearby dispensaries with inventory that won’t break the bank.

Wikileaf showed off a fresh redesign Sunday night, along with complete menus for more than 200 dispensaries. “With it, you’ll see how many grams [you get] for the dollar amount you want to spend,” founder Dan Nelson told Fast Company. The responsive website shows a map of local dispensaries based on location, and users can adjust two sliders for how much they want to spend (beginning at $20) and how far they’re willing to travel.

The Seattle startup currently has about 1,100 dispensaries in California, Colorado, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, and Oregon using its system, and it plans to add more menus now that it has rolled out an upload tool for marijuana outfits. When it launches a search tool for recreational users early next year, Wikileaf expects to add 300 to 400 additional dispensaries. To speed up adoption, the company isn’t charging any fees to dispensaries until 2016.

Wikileaf, which in August drew about 35,000 visitors, is also exploring new business models as well, such as a GrubHub-like tech layer to sell and deliver marijuana directly to consumers. “I imagine at least right now, there’s going to be sticky laws, and they’ll be different state to state,” Nelson said. “The way laws are right now, we’re not going to try to touch that until things get a little more relaxed.”