An Attachment To Turn Your Bike Helmet Into A Bike Lock

If you need to leave your bike unattended for a long period of time, the best way to secure it is a u-lock and a cable that runs through both wheels. But there may be occasions when you don’t need that level of security. Perhaps you’re having a drink after a long ride, your bike is nearby, and all you want is a little extra peace of mind. That’s when you might consider the Cappuccino Lock .

Made by the Lazer sportswear company in Belgium, the Cappuccino is a little attachment that fits between the male and female ends of your bike helmet strap. It enables you both to attach your helmet to a bike and secure it at the same time.

“If someone is determined enough and has the time and opportunity they are going to be able to crack any lock,” says Chris Smith, from Lazer. “But the Cappuccino Lock can be useful to secure a bike for a few moments or to keep a helmet from being lost.”

It costs about $20 and you can register your code at the company’s web site, in case you forget it (which you probably will).

Might the Cappuccino lull you into a false sense of security? You could think you’ve locked your bike, when all you’ve really done is lock your helmet straps. That could be dangerous. But it’s a good bet that a thief will think twice about messing with your ride if the one next door looks easier to crack. For that, it could be worth the investment.