Yes, You Need A Mentor, But A Sponsor Will Really Boost Your Career

You’re aware of mentors guiding and inspiring your career, but how about sponsors? If you really want to get ahead, then you’ll need more than words of wisdom to get there. What you need is someone who has the power to help you get ahead. You need a sponsor.

Mentors and sponsors, while often confused, are far from the same role, says Sylvia Ann Hewlett, author of Forget a Mentor, Find a Sponsor. Tons of mentors are out there, but sponsorship is harder to come by–and makes a much more tangible difference in your career. According to research from the Center for Talent Innovation, where Hewlett is founder and CEO, people with sponsors are 23% more likely to move up in their career than those without sponsors.

So what differentiates sponsors from mentors? “Mentoring is a gift,” says Hewlett. “A sponsor, on the other hand, is more transactional. . . . A senior person is not going to go out of their way unless you have proven your worth.”

Mentoring is a gift. A sponsor, on the other hand, is more transactional. . . . A senior person is not going to go out of their way unless you have proven your worth.

But sponsorship isn’t just for people working corporate jobs in giant organizations, many of which often have sponsor programs built into their structure. Finding someone willing to stick his or her neck out to help you move up is as important–if not more so–for entrepreneurs and those of us working on our own. “There is no way up in any career where you don’t need sponsorship,” says Hewlett. “At the end of the day, you need a powerful person to open doors for you.”

Easier said than done. But with a little strategizing, you can be well on your way to having a sponsor of your own. Here are five ways to find and develop a relationship with a sponsor to fundamentally shift your career:

Finding a sponsor within a corporate structure means looking a few rungs up the ladder for someone in a senior position who is willing to open doors for you. But when you want sponsorship in a less traditional setting, you may have to get creative about where you look. That means being strategic about the networks you join, says Hewlett. “It’s about developing your network, but not randomly,” she adds. “Look for networks you have access to that have more senior people involved.”

Hewlett suggests joining a not-for-profit board in your field where you’ll likely meet others in your industry. “Leading in the charitable sector or outreach sector is a fabulous way of finding a new source of connection,” she says. “You’ve got to make yourself visible.”