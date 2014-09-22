FastCo Studios Launches With 4 New Video Series

Here at Fast Company we not only cover innovation, we strive to be innovative ourselves.

Cue: FastCo Studios, a newly formed division focused on creating fresh and compelling video and television productions. Today, FastCo Studios is happy to unveil four new series, which from this day forth (that is to say, as long as you keep liking them) will run throughout the week.

Power Couples

Running on Mondays, Power Couples explores the dynamics of powerful spouses, siblings, and business partners to discover how high-octane pairs balance the personal with the professional. Hosted by Fuck Cancer CEO (and one half of a power couple herself with husband, Scooter Braun) Yael Cohen Braun, the first episode visits Warby Parker CEO Neil Blumenthal and Cricket Circle founder Rachel Blumenthal, a married couple leading two businesses out of the same office.

The 29th Floor

Every Tuesday and Thursday, this show gives the Fast Company editorial staff the, well, floor as they examine the one thing you need to know that day about the ever-changing worlds of technology and business.

Creative Director For A Day

This show, debuting on Tuesday, follows senior writer Mark Wilson as he discovers what it’s like to create products for the biggest companies in the world.

Brand Evolution

Part nostalgia trip down memory lane, part master class in advertising, every Thursday this series traces the evolution of some of our most beloved brands–from launch to latest breakthrough.

But wait, there’s more!