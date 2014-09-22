The 5 Best Things About The New High Line

Now, at last, the third and final segment of this abandoned train track turned elevated park, has opened, and it’s a gem. Continuing toward the Hudson River from the northernmost section of the second phase, this new section adds more seating options, a children’s exploration area, and beautifully incorporated remnants of what the High Line used to be, before it turned into New York’s hippest green space–an overgrown railroad trestle. Like the last two phases of the park, the new extension was designed by landscape architects James Corner Field Operations, architects Diller Scofidio + Renfro, and planting designer Piet Oudolf. Running across 30th Street from 10th Avenue and curving at the West Side Highway to run up to 34th Street, it offers spectacular views of the Hudson River, as well as of the behemoth construction site next door at the Hudson Yards. It’s both a sanctuary from and a stark reminder of the hustle and bustle of an ever-evolving metropolis–to an even greater extent than previous phases of the park.

There’s a constant reminder that the city is a work in progress.

All around the High Line at the Rail Yards, there’s a constant reminder that the city is a work in progress. Surrounded by a neighborhood that’s changing rapidly, shadowed by towering new luxury residences, it runs alongside a construction site and the railroad storage yard that construction will one day build over. From its heightened vantage point, with its expansive views of both the river and the churning city below, this new High Line is the most quintessentially New York stretch of the park.

Here are some of the coolest design features of the new space:

1. Cool Seats Galore

One of the coolest features of the High Line is the peel-up benches that seem to rise up as a natural extension of the path itself. Now, “it’s almost like High Line 3.0 as this next iteration comes out–there are elements that feel of the High Line but are a little bit different,” explains Lisa Switkin, a principle at James Corner Field Operations who oversaw the project. The designers have created a plethora of new peel-up bench types, including longer benches, a picnic table, love seats, a bench designed to look like a xylophone, and a rocking bench. “The furniture itself is a little bit more social in some ways,” she tells Co.Design. “There is this kind of playfulness that has become incorporated into this section,” she explains, an assertion borne out at the earliest moments of the park’s debut on Saturday. Before the ribbon was even officially cut, children were already clambering up onto the xylophone bench and toddlers wrestling away from their parents to use the gentle paved curves of the peel-up design as slides.

It’s inclusive design at its best.

This new melange of seating, along with a wider pathway, opens up the park a bit. The first two stretches of the High Line can become easily cramped, and an afternoon walk through the urban oasis can easily become a march in line behind a thousand tourists. The designers expect the park to get even more crowded, as the new 7 Line subway extension eventually makes its way to the far West Side of Manhattan, and an estimated 65,000 people eventually pass through the Husdson Yards each day. To accommodate more foot traffic, the third leg of the High Line is wider. Greenery is still part of the DNA of the design, but there’s more pathway than there are plantings.

2. Old Rail Infrastructure Becomes Inclusive Design

Just beyond the initial patio of new seating, subtle reminders of the railroad’s past are intricately woven into the landscape. The Rail Track Walks, which Switkin calls “a new way to express and interact with the historic rail tracks,” bring visitors down to the level of the old rail bed. The path gently undulates, dipping slightly onto full-on rail tracks. They’re designed to look like they’re lined with loose stone gravel, giving the landscape a more rugged feeling, but the material is actually a bonded aggregate–it’s smooth and solid. It’s also widely accessible for people with disabilities, despite its appearance. The designers worked with Victor Calise, commissioner at the New York City Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities. He heralded the design of the new phase for “simple gestures that were included so elegantly.” Calise, who uses a wheelchair, tells Co.Design that “it’s inclusive design at its best.”