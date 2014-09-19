Glitch-Face Is The New Selfie

The omnipresent “selfie” has some pretty particular, pretty annoying visual characteristics. We’ve grown accustomed to the unnatural 45-degree angle that thins the face and exaggerates the eyes (which are usually eerily deadpan, focused on maneuvering into the aforementioned thinning angle). Selfie aficionados know their most flattering and flattening Instagram filter. It’s not just a self-portrait, it’s an avatar, a self-made and self-modified icon, and it’s not particularly realistic.





How do we deal with this? Well, we could grunt along to some generalizing thinkpiece about “millennials,” or we could rejoice in another phenomena: The slew of user-friendly apps, programs, and websites which let you distort and glitch your selfie.

We’ve assembled a few of the best and the freshest for your perusal. These include browser-enabled webcams created by artists, apps for hiding from facial recognition software, and basic tools. These could have multiple uses for digital imaging, but let’s not kid ourselves–you’re going to take a picture of your face with them all. But that’s okay. It’s fun to observe certain aesthetic trends of digital art being so readily translated for mass consumption. So go on and pixel-drift, collage your face, and dissolve your features into a myriad of RGB shadows. It’s pretty easy and it’s a lot more fun to look at.