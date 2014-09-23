Lean In’s Cofounder On Learning From What Doesn’t Work

What worked then doesn’t always work now, notes Gina Bianchini, a high-profile veteran entrepreneur based in Silicon Valley. She’s an investor and current founder and CEO of social enterprise startup Mightybell , aimed at connecting people to collaborate on common goals and interests.

“In 2010, Bianchini, 42, became an executive-in-residence at the Andreesen Horowitz venture capital firm. Prior to joining the top-tier, multibillion-dollar Silicon Valley firm, Bianchini cofounded social networking platform Ning with entrepreneur Marc Andreessen. She also cofounded Sheryl Sandberg’s Lean In nonprofit.

She shares a few lessons with Fast Company on getting it right throughout the years–and learning from when things go wrong. What follows is an edited version of the interview:

If I wasn’t sitting down–ideally in the morning–to think about what my goals are, where and how I can get better and be effective, then it would be really hard for me to be good at my job.

I’ve been [with] startups for 15 years now. The fact is that some days are great and some days are terrible. When the highs are high, don’t think that they’re going to last forever. And when the lows are lows, know that they’re definitely not going to last forever.

The great thing about this [startup] world is that you can be wrong a lot, and still make a massive impact on the people around you. Being wrong is okay because it’s one step closer to being right. I’m very comfortable with being wrong. I’m wrong a lot. I am comfortable in any environment that I am wrong in . . . as long as I’m right every once in awhile.

Sometimes, nothing can beat working out. Other times, being able to go into a room, and write down everything that is in my head is super calming.