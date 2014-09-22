This Bicycle Saddle Doubles As A Lock

Designing a perfect bike lock is an ongoing challenge: The toughest of locks are usually heavy and bulky, a pain to transport, and easily forgotten at home. And many locks, while securing the frame, leave individual bike parts, like the seat or the front wheel, vulnerable to thieves.

Seatylock, a new design currently being funded on Kickstarter, aims to solve these problems. Designed by Oren Livne and Michael Shenkerman, Seatylock looks deceptively like a normal bicycle saddle, but a three-foot steel chain lock folds into it. When you take the seat off its post, the lock comes out, and it takes 30 seconds to secure your bike frame and seat to any pole or fixed object. A universal adaptor means it’s compatible with any standard bike–it’s as easy as replacing your bike saddle–and can adjust to your preferred seat position. And it will be available in a range of colors for cyclists who like to turn their rides into fashion statements.

Seatylock comes from the designers of Foldylock, a–you guessed it–folding lock that that’s rust free and easy to carry in your backpack or strapped to your bike frame. According to Popular Mechanics, it’s able to withstand even the most ambitious bike thief.

Seatylock is currently funding on Kickstarter, starting at $75, and is available in a cushiony “comfort” model and a slimmer “trekking” model. If the project is fully funded, it’s estimated to ship out in March 2015.