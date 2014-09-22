Why Kerry Washington Is Fighting a Different Kind Of Domestic Trauma–Financial Abuse

In the wake of surfacing NFL scandals involving suspended Baltimore Raven Ray Rice and Arizona Cardinal Jonathan Dwyer, domestic violence is in the forefront of public discussion in a major way.

But do you know what financial abuse is?

One in four women will experience domestic abuse during their lifetime, and, according to the National Network to End Domestic Violence, 98% will experience financial abuse, which occurs when the abuser controls how money is spent, restricts the victim from working, denies access to bank accounts, withholds money, etc.

Now, Scandal actress Kerry Washington is looking to fight domestic and financial abuse, one purple purse at a time.

Washington has been named as an ambassador for Allstate Foundation Purple Purse, Allstate’s campaign to raise awareness not only for domestic abuse, but, more specifically, for financial abuse as well.

When you donate at least $10 to any organization under the Purple Purse Challenge, you’re entered in a contest to win one of three purple purses designed by Washington. In a video posted by Allstate, Washington explains the meaning behind the purple purse:

“The bag represents the campaign because purple is the color for domestic violence awareness. And a purse is where a woman’s power lives–it’s where you keep everything you own, everything that’s important to you: your phone, your iPad, your keys, your wallet, your financial well-being, your life, your sense of ownership lives in your purse.”

Learn more about Allstate Foundation Purple Purse here.