I am the Drake of Tabs. I know this is true because a bot told me so.

@bijanstephen lol you are the Drake of Tabs — knguyen ebooks (@knguyen_ebooks) September 19, 2014

Bots won’t ever give you up, they’ll never let you down, and they’ll never rick roll you—unless, of course, they’ve been programmed to. To me, they represent strides toward a more perfect humanity.

Which, I guess, is why Botinder exists. It’s Tinder, but with a crucial difference. You can set it to auto-like every single user. At speed. Makes this dude look like a chump, tbqf.

Anyway, Britton Green, random internet man, had this to say about Botinder: “Does what it says it does.”

I, for one, welcome our bot overlords. Bring ‘er home, Tab Daddy.