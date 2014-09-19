The Trailer For Tim Burton’s New Film Isn’t Even A Little Bit Goth

Tim Burton’s career in recent years has gone from “fond of Johnny Depp as an occasional screen presence, kinda goth” to “this guy literally only makes goth junk food films starring Johnny Depp.” While he weened himself off of his pale muse in his (still super goth) Frankenweenie, it’s been over a decade since he made a film that deviated from the formula he established in the mid-00’s.

That’s about to change, though, with his forthcoming release Big Eyes, which ditches Depp and the stylized, grim color palette Burton has favored in recent years for a cast of Burton first-timers led by Christoph Waltz and Amy Adams, with Krysten Ritter and Jason Schwartzman filling out the cast. And the trailer–released this week–suggests that taking a break from the Depp/goth routine is a creatively invigorating one for Burton.





Adams and Waltz play Margaret and Walter Keane, the painters who, in the 60’s, became famous for both the depictions of big-eyed children in Walter’s work, and Margaret’s claims that she was the actual artist behind much of the material. The film, out Christmas Day, looks like a fascinating–if still quirkly–real-life story about creativity and creative ownership that should be a nice departure for Burton.