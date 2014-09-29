Why Is Goldman Sachs Advocating For Sustainability?

One of the most persuasive arguments for increasing a company’s social and environmental performance is that it will save money, enhance profitability, and generate more business value.

Curiously, it is not the Sierra Club, Greenpeace, or the Rainforest Alliance that is making this argument. It is traditional management consulting firms.

While writing my upcoming book The B Corp Handbook: How to Use Business as a Force for Good (Berrett-Koehler Publishers, October 13, 2014), I found that a veritable who’s who of thought leaders such as Accenture, Deloitte, Goldman Sachs, Harvard Business School, McKinsey & Company, and PricewaterhouseCoopers have released data-driven case studies, global surveys, and exhaustive reports offering compelling proof that using business as a force for good is also good for business.





For example, Goldman Sachs reports that “more capital is now focused on sustainable business models, and the market is rewarding leaders and new entrants in a way that could scarcely have been predicted even 15 years ago.” The company found that there has been a dramatic increase in the number of investors seeking to incorporate sustainability and environmental, social, and governance factors into their portfolio construction.

In a report that echoes this sentiment, the International Finance Corporation discovered that the Dow Jones Sustainability Index performed an average of 36.1% better than the traditional Dow Jones Index over a period of five years.





Comparable results have been found by some of the top academic institutions in the world. A recent Harvard Business School study concluded that “high sustainability companies significantly outperform their counterparts over the long term, both in terms of stock market as well as accounting performance.”

In a global study of CEOs’ perspectives on sustainability, Accenture found that 93% of CEOs see sustainability as important to their company’s future success. The company reported that “demonstrating a visible and authentic commitment to sustainability is especially important…to regain and build trust from the public and other key stakeholders, such as consumers and governments–trust that was shaken by the recent global financial crisis.”