Why Businessweek’s Ugly Tim Cook Cover Is Subversive Genius

To say that the design of Bloomberg Businessweek‘s latest cover has raised eyebrows is to underestimate the ability of human eyebrows to literally rip themselves off of the skull to which they are attached.

After the announcement of the iPhone 6 and Apple Watch, Businessweek put Apple CEO Tim Cook on the cover, flashing the most shit-eating grin in history. “Tim Cook’s Apple” is scrawled over his portrait in an ombré version of the free Learning Curve Pro cursive typeface. It looks as if a righty wrote backwards with a Crayola Color Switching marker using his left hand, then flipped it in post-production.

In a post about the Tim Cook cover, Boing Boing’s Rob Beschizza said: “A graphic designer at Bloomberg Businessweek just ascended to world grandmaster of not giving a fuck.” XOXO Festival co-founder Andy Baio tried to make a meme of the new cover, and others soon followed suit:

Me? I think it’s brilliant: not only the most memorable Businessweek cover in a while, but a brilliant jab at Tim Cook’s non-existent design chops. I mean, just look at this cover. There’s no way this was an accident. You don’t pair that shit-eating grin with that font and those colors unless you want to make someone look like a clown.

Just barf some yellow and blue together and give it a red outline! Like who cares, whatever!

It says: Whereas Steve Jobs was a maniac about typography, Tim Cook just doesn’t give a fuck. He’s going to download a freeware cursive font and call it a goddamn day. And where as Jobs cared about color so much that it took days at a jelly bean factory for Apple to find the perfect shade of translucent blue for the iMac G3, Tim Cook’s all like, “Just barf some yellow and blue together and give it a red outline! Like who cares, whatever!”

This isn’t the first Businessweek cover that has made Tim Cook look like an idiot. Just last year, Businessweek put Cook on the cover with the tagline “What Us Worry?”, drawing a parallel between the Apple CEO and Mad Magazine‘s gap-toothed buffoon of a mascot, Alfred E. Neuman.