Beware The Grim Reaper Of Golf

Ever since the days of gladiators in the Coliseum–or calcio storico –we’ve enjoyed violence as sport. Lately, fans have been given pause by the long-term health implications a career in football or hockey can have on an athlete. But never mind the long-term, just watch the musclebound giants of these sports and others like MMA, throw themselves at each other in violent competition and this new print ad from Vancouver’s Science World may surprise you.

Yep, the Grim Golfer. According to the people at Science World, more people die while swinging the sticks on the links than in any other sport. Of course, those stats are no doubt goosed by the fact golfers continue to play well into their golden years. Simple, funny, and anything that harks back to Monty Python is a whole lot of alright.

The ad is for Science World’s Sports Exhibit and part of an ongoing, always entertaining campaign for the marketer from Rethink Canada.



