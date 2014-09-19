Watch This Adorable Little Girl Identify Typefaces Like A Boss

This is Scarlett. She’s probably around three or four years old. She’s adorable. And she’s a pro at identifying typefaces.

Before you go feeling sorry yourself because you still can’t really tell the difference between Arial and Helvetica, consider this: Children are great at picking up new languages. And typography is a lot like language, defined by a distinct visual vocabulary. Cues like decorative accents and line thicknesses aren’t so different from nouns or adjectives. And letters are like foundational grammar–an H or a T is always the same basic shape.

So either Scarlett is exercising her language skills here, the way kids do, or someone promised her one hell of a big chocolate-chip cookie on the other side of those notecards.