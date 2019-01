This is Jack. Jack was the first person in line at the Apple Store in Perth, Australia, to buy a new iPhone. He probably even camped out overnight, where temperatures dipped into the 60s.

And then, the unthinkable happened: He dropped it on live television. Poor guy probably didn’t even have a chance to put a screen-protector on it.





We’ve all been there, man. #Pray4Jack.

[h/t: 9News Australia]