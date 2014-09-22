How To Finally Finish That One Project–You Know The One

Big projects have a way of hiding behind the daily nagging of life. You might begin a project with excitement and fast progress, but as more immediate tasks demand attention, it gets buried.

Robin Sharma, leadership consultant and author, calls this the “90-90-1 Rule.” It goes like this:

For the next 90 days, devote the first 90 minutes of your work day to the one best opportunity in your life. Nothing else. Zero distractions. Just get that project done. Period.

That sounds nice, but we don’t live in an ideal world. Things get in the way. Here’s how to work on finding your own rules for finishing a passion project.

Employing the 90-90-1 Rule means saying no to all of the things that vie for your most precious hours. But it’s uncomfortable, initially, to deny all of the pinging, alert-pushing, “urgent” marked messages that hit us first thing in the morning.

Be a little selfish with your time, whether it means getting up 90 minutes earlier in the morning or spending 90 in the evening quiet. If you don’t look out for your own passion projects’ health and progress, no one else will.

No, not in a “vision board” type of way. Visualizing information is proven to make a message faster to absorb than text, and easier to remember.