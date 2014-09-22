How To Turn Monday Into A Day You Actually Enjoy

For the past couple of weeks I’ve been trying an experiment with my Mondays. Rather than making Monday morning my big post-weekend return to work as it is for a lot of people, I’ve been taking advantage of the flexibility I have to set my own schedule instead. I’ve dubbed Mondays “head start days”, and I’ve set them aside to do anything that will give me a head start on the week ahead.

That could be catching up on work from last week so it doesn’t slow down this week’s schedule. It could mean working through my inbox, if that’s getting out of hand. I might run personal errands or get some shopping done so that I don’t need to stop working to do those things during the week. If I’ve had a really busy weekend, I might just take Monday to relax and prepare myself mentally for the start of my week on Tuesday.

What I do on Mondays totally depends on what’s happening each week, but the idea is that I can choose to do whatever will give me a head start on Tuesday when my work week officially starts.

Some companies have implemented four-day weeks for all their employees. Treehouse is a prominent example that shows not only that four-day weeks are possible at a big company but that they won’t hold you back, either. All 70 employees at Treehouse work four-day weeks and the company is pulling in yearly sales of over $10,000,000 and growing yearly revenue by 120%. Just as important: Treehouse employees are happy. Happy enough to turn down jobs at major tech companies like Facebook, at least.

We don’t like trying new things, though. A Forbes article from last year said only 7% of employers in the U.S. offer a four-day workweek option to all employees.

For companies that do, Friday seems to be a popular choice for the extra day off. While it might make me keen to start work again on Monday, I like the feeling of getting a head start rather than fitting things in before the end of the week.

One thing I always found frustrating when I worked in jobs that gave me weekends off was that a lot of errands are impossible to do on the weekends. There’s a strange phenomenon in Australia (and possibly elsewhere, though I haven’t confirmed this) that certain places where you often go to run errands (e.g. banks, post office, government offices) are only open while most people are at work. This means they usually fill up with rushed crowds of people trying to organise their lives at lunchtime.