Why Oculus CEO Brendan Iribe Just Gave $31 Million To A New Computer Science Center

Oculus CEO Brendan Iribe first began working with computers in the 1980s, just as personal computers were entering homes. “I always said that it was the most exciting, amazing time,” he says. “We had no idea that in some number of years, a personal computer would within two physical taps, revolutionize, say, the entire taxi service industry.”

He has since revised his definition of the most exciting time to be in computer science to “now.”

Virtual reality is about to become affordable for consumers. Facebook-owned Oculus is selling its developer kit headsets for $350. Sony has introduced a virtual reality headset called Project Morpheus it plans to sell as a PlayStation 4 accessory. Samsung partnered with Oculus to create a virtual reality headset powered by its Galaxy Note 4. And for even the most frugal technology shopper, there’s the prospect of Google Cardboard, a paper virtual reality headset that works with a smartphone.

Photo: Flickr user Kartverket

The way Iribe sees it, virtual reality is at the same point as computing was when the first personal computers came to market. It’s ready to influence an immense range of experiences in our daily lives. “It’s bigger than 3-D graphics, maybe even bigger than computers,” he argues.

It was this belief that he says led him to recently donate $31 million to the University of Maryland, where he met one of his cofounders, Michael Antonov, before dropping out as a freshman. Most of the money will be used to build a $140 million computer science center that will bear his name.

Aside from serving as an academic center for computer science, Iribe imagines the center will be designed to accommodate virtual reality and technologies that complement it, including computer vision, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, face recognition, and robotics. That means open spaces for moving robotic parts, as well as spaces dedicated to hardware and electrical engineering. The idea, he says, should be partly to replicate the lab space and facilities that Oculus uses in its own office, which is currently being “redefined” (Iribe has shared the plans for the Oculus office with the University of Maryland for inspiration). Though he will be “advising and overseeing” the building construction, the University of Maryland will be making the design decisions.“Most schools don’t fully understand or appreciate the potential of virtual reality and how impactful this will be on so many different areas,” Iribe says. “They will. And it’s exciting that the University of Maryland will be at the forefront of this.”

It probably does not need to be said that when the CEO of a company that makes a virtual reality headset for consumers describes the future as being influenced in every aspect by virtual reality, he is speaking with a bias.