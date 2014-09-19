Inside Private(i), An Immersive Surveillance Art Project

The presentation started like a typical technology conference. A sprightly, well-dressed man stood behind a podium in front of a small crowd gathered at Building 92 in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, a kind of community think tank for a neighborhood that’s quickly becoming a hub of the tech economy. The founder explained how his company, ePublik, designed a device called the BiRD, a bracelet that would collect and share users’ “social biometrics,” creating a “live emotional profile” that could be accessed by friends and family, like an auto-updated Twitter feed for your feelings driven by measurements of your pulse and other bodily signs.

ePublik BiRD

In fact, the year was 2020, and BiRDs were required by law, with regulations outlined in news stories stuck to the wall of the Building 92 space. American citizens were under a regime of mandatory biometric reporting. Emotions had become impossible to hide, and any inadvertent step out of line with the emotional mainstream would be flagged. The ePublik founder, played by performing artist Peter Musante, was actually here to free us all from the tyranny his own company had pioneered.

First, though, we had to give up all of our biometric recording devices, including any and all smartphones and other electronic devices. When I slid my iPhone into a black, signal-blocking envelope, I realized that for the first time in days, if not weeks, I was without a way to get online.

This was going to be trouble.

Right now, we carry our technological devices 24/7 because we want to always be connected to our friends and social networks. But what if we had to be connected? The Brooklyn Navy Yard performance, an hour-long piece of interactive theater called “Private(i)” put on by the artist collective Fixed Agency, was a way to experience that threatening possibility. Blanket digital surveillance is already a fact, and the government is rolling out biometric surveillance systems like Next Generation Identification, which promises to make public anonymity difficult.

Being alone seems nigh-impossible, which it actually is in the “Private(i)” scenario. That is, unless you illegally go off the grid (“opacity terrorism” or “aloning,” in ePublik’s parlance), which I did with Lucy Kaminsky, my guide to the Navy Yard as well as the scenario of the performance.

Kaminsky, the daughter of a fishing family (in character, at least), led me out of Building 92 into the vast industrial spaces of the complex. She told me about how she came to Aloning–which requires careful hacking of the BiRD bracelet–after the death of a close friend who had always been suspicious of biometric technology.