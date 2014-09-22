Quote of the Week: Look Failure In The Eye And Keep Going

Every Monday, tune in to Fast Company Leadership for a quote to get your week started right.

Drawing inspiration from an unusual source, Cindy Gallop channels Lady Macbeth. “We fail,” Gallop quotes the Shakespearean line. “But screw your courage to the sticking post, and we’ll not fail.” As founder of MakeLoveNotPorn and IfWeRanTheWorld, Gallop’s heard “no” more often than most. She and 10 other entrepreneurs shared their biggest stories of tenacity, in May.

“I’ve looked failure in the eye, and just kept right on going.”

Disrupting the pornography industry, it turned out, was a hard sell when finding funding. “Adult content is tricky, because everybody wants it, but nobody wants to talk about it,” she told Fast Company.

Accepting failure isn’t part of Gallop’s business vocabulary. To her, success is sexy.