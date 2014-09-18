Microsoft Cuts Another 2,100 Jobs

Microsoft, currently undergoing the biggest job cuts in the company’s history, laid off 2,100 employees on Thursday.

When the Redmond, Washington-based company acquired Nokia’s handset business last year, it pledged to trim $600 million in expenses within 18 months of the deal closing. The company announced in July that it plans to eliminate 18,000 roles, with the first round affecting 13,000 employees. The cuts largely target redundancies that resulted from the acquisition of Nokia.

Of the 2,100 employees laid off Thursday, ZDNet reports 747 of those roles are in Washington. Fast Company has reached out to Microsoft to confirm the news.