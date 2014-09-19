Uncertainty And Experimentation Pave An Unexpected Path To Success

Before heading out for the weekend, we chat with industry leaders for a glimpse of their lives outside of the office–and what got them where they are today.

Doris Tang always admired the kinds of people with early assuredness about their careers–who knew exactly what they wanted to be when they grew up, and what it would take to get there.

Tang is not, she says, one of those people.

“All I know is I’d like to leave the world a better place than the way I found it,” she says. “So after spending the first part of my career in clean tech and B2B businesses, I really wanted to learn about consumer products and the widespread impact they can have.” Doris joined Google Shopping Express in 2012, and started working in the transportation operations department in 2013.

From learning to conquer fears to keeping vacations sacred, Doris shared a few insights with Fast Company about her life at work and play.

Doris Tang Transportation Ops at Google Shopping Express

Lives in: San Francisco Favorite quote: “Be the change you wish to see in the world.” -Ghandi

When you’re stuck in a rut, what shakes you out of it?

Not sure if I’ve found a consistent way to get out of a rut, but usually it involves doing things that makes me feel better for awhile. For me, that means a lot of running, eating very healthy . . . and indulging in some pie–a la mode, of course!